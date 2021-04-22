Skip to Content

Ontario premier’s apologizes after retracting restrictions

TORONTO (AP) — Ontario Premier Doug Ford is apologizing for a failed attempt to ban playgrounds and allow police to stop and question people who were not in their homes. The measures had created a backlash from police forces, health officials and the public. The leader of Canada’s most populous province acknowledged Thursday that his government had moved too fast with the measures, saying, “They left a lot of people angry and upset. ” He also suggested his government will offer province-paid paid sick leave for COVID-19 patients, but announced no details. 

