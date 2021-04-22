Olympic athletes promised legal support if they protest

GENEVA (AP) — Athletes who make political or social justice protests at the Tokyo Olympics have been promised legal support by a global union and an activist group in Germany. The pledges by the World Players Association and Athleten Deutschland came one day after the International Olympic Committee confirmed its long-standing ban on “demonstration or political, religious or racial propaganda.” Rule 50 applies to the field of play, medal podiums and opening and closing ceremonies. Raising a fist or kneeling for a national anthem could lead to punishment from the IOC.