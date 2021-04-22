New park for Stevens Point residents now available

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW)--Nine acres of land just became Stevens Point's newest park giving you more ways to get out and enjoy.

John Groholski Park is the newest edition to Stevens Point.

The 9.25 acre plot of land had been with the Groholski family for some time.

Groholski used to own the and now, with minimal changes, it will be opened up for all to enjoy.

"I just like the idea of keeping it in its natural state. There's enough developments in this town. People need a place to walk and be close with nature," said Judy Groholski.

The new park is located at 2000 River View Avenue.

The new park is also helping the city keeps it's promise to residents in the area.

It allows residents to go to a park that is within 15 minutes walking distance.

Development of the park will begin soon and will take about 5 years to be fully completed.

Park officials want residents to know it is open for anyone that wants to take a stroll.