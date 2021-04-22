Miami women surprise homeless teen with magical quinceanera

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — More than 50 fairy godmothers came together to create a magical quinceanera party for a homeless Miami teen. Each month, a group of volunteers celebrate the birthdays of children living at the Miami Rescue Mission homeless shelter. When they heard Adriana Palmas was turning 15, a milestone birthday in Hispanic culture, they decided to go all-out with a Parisian theme. Some paid for decorations; a makeup artist, hair stylist and photographer all donated their services. Two dozen volunteers attended the event, filling a table with presents, beaming as the teen danced with her father in a poufy pink gown and sparkling tiara fit for a princess.