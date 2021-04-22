‘It’s almost non-existent,’ flu season sees historic lows

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted everything from to how we gather, to what accessories we leave the house with, and area health professionals say it's having an effect on the flu.

"It's almost been non-exsistant," said Dr. Larry Gordon, Internal Medicine and Pediatrics with Aspirus Hospital.

And influenza numbers nationwide, back it up.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there has only been about 2,000 positive flu cases since late September. This compared to recent years that have averaged about 200,000 cases.

In Wisconsin, the Department of Health Services has only reported about 70 cases since last October.

And in Portage County right now, flu activity levels are over more than 5 times lower than normal.

"This has truly been an unprecedented year, if you will, for the amount of flu activity that we see," said Ray Przybelski, Director of Portage County Health and Human Services.

And Its not for lack of testing.

"We didn't diagnose less because we weren't checking. We diagnosed less because there was less there to diagnose," said Gordon.

"If they were presenting influenza like symptoms they would be tested for influenza," said Przybelski.

Researchers nationwide have been digging into what could be causing the lack of flu cases, and the exact reason isn't known.

But precautions used to slow the spread of COVID-19, like masking and social distancing is likely what stopped the flu in its tracks.

"Yeah, some people are doing a better job than others but the fact is it's being done. Compared to the normal flu season, neither of those things are being done to any extent," said Gordon.

"Good hand hygiene, washing your hands with soap and water for 20 seconds. All of those things," said Przybelski.

And remembering to do those recommendations could help future flu seasons, especially during their peaks.

"Those are things they can do. It has shown us, at least from what we believe, that it has had a significant impact in the amount of influenza like illnesses we have seen," said Przybelski.