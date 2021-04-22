Hundreds of theater workers demand change in Times Square

NEW YORK (AP) — Hundreds of theater workers marched down Broadway on Thursday, rallying to demand more inclusion in the industry, protesting producer Scott Rudin and to call for greater transparency from their union, Actors’ Equity Association. Organizers had several demands, including finding how 2020 Equity dues were spent and what percentage is being spent to help conversations around diversity, achieve greater inclusion for transgender, nonbinary and gender-nonconforming artists and urge efforts to improve diversity within the labor union’s council. Protesters called for the removal of Rudin, who is accused of abusive behavior toward his workers, from the Broadway League.