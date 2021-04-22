Gov. Evers vetoes Republican package seeking control over federal relief COVID-19 dollars

(WAOW) — Gov. Evers is officially vetoing a package of 11 bills championed by Republicans that passed through the Wisconsin legislature last week.

The bills would have dictated how Wisconsin could use American Rescue Plan dollars.

One of the bills vetoed would have spent $200 million of the state's $3.2 billion in funds on small businesses. The Governor says his proposal spends triple that amount, investing $600 million.

“The Legislature’s proposal to spend just a small portion of our American Rescue Plan funds on small businesses simply won’t cut it for me,” said Gov. Evers. “Our Main Streets have been hit hard during this pandemic and we need to do everything we can to make sure they can bounce back.”

These veto's come after Republicans in the state legislature passed legislation that would require oversight and approval of federal funds, a measure that was also vetoed by Evers.

The announcement of the vetoes came in a press release that revealed a grant program intended to help around 84,000 small businesses recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.