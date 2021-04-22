Fruit trees planted to provide a snack on your outdoor adventure

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) -- Organizers are growing for the future.

Volunteers from Central Rivers Farmshed and other organizations took the time to plant 18 fruit trees at Bukholt Park.

The celebration is big in the Badger State, as Earth Day was founded in 1970 by US Senator Gaylord Nelson of Wisconsin.

These trees in Stevens Point will help give healthy food to those who are taking a stroll.

"To be able to add this to the conversation and add this to the existing kind of thriving food in our area that we have is really exciting," said Ella Janson, Volunteer Coordinator with Marshfield Clinic Health System AmeriCorps Serving Farmshed.

The trees offering a nice variety including apples, pears, cherries and plums, but they will still need a few years before fruit starts growing.