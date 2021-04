LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky says freshman guard Terrence Clarke died following a car accident in Los Angeles. He was 19. The school announced Clarke’s death in a release night, but did not include any more details. The 6-foot-7 Clarke entered the NBA draft last month after playing in just eight games last season because of a right leg injury. He averaged 9.6 points and 2.6 rebounds. On Wednesday, he signed with Klutch Sports Group.