FDA announces recall of certain vitamin gummies

(WKOW) -- The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced Church & Dwight is recalling certain gummy vitamins after reports of customers finding metallic mesh in the products.

The company is not aware of any illnesses or injuries related to the recalled products. The FDA says in some severe cases, ingesting a metallic material could lead to damage of the digestive tract.

The recalled vitamins were manufactured in a four-day period between October 29 and November 3, 2020. They were distributed to in-store and e-commerce retailers from November 13, 2020 through April 9, 2021.

The list of recalled products includes vitafusion Kids Melatonin 50 ct., vitafusion Fiber Well 220 ct., vitafusion SleepWell 250 ct., vitafusion MultiVites 150 ct., vitafusion Melatonin 44 ct., vitafusion Melatonin 140 ct., vitafusion Fiber Well 90 ct.

