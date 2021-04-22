EXPLAINER: Why India is shattering global infection records

NEW DELHI (AP) — The world’s fastest pace of spreading infections and the highest daily increase in coronavirus cases are pushing India further into a deepening and deadly health care crisis. India is the world’s second-most populous country, and its size presents extraordinary challenges to fighting COVID-19. It is a major vaccine producer but making enough to protect people will take time. Some 2.7 million vaccine doses are given daily, but that’s still less than 10% of its people who’ve gotten their first shot. Experts also note many opportunities were lost when India experienced a lull in cases late last year and mistakenly thought the worst had passed.