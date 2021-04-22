Earth Day: Rehabilitated sea turtle released in Florida Keys

MARATHON, Fla. (AP) — Staff from the Florida Keys-based Turtle Hospital have released a rehabilitated loggerhead sea turtle back to the ocean to mark Earth Day. Nicknamed “Sparb,” the 125-pound sub-adult sea turtle was rescued in late January. It was discovered floating offshore, unable to dive, with severe wounds and a missing front right flipper. When the endangered reptile arrived at the Turtle Hospital, it was in critical condition and wasn’t expected to survive. Treatment included a blood transfusion, antibiotics, extensive wound care, laser therapy and a nourishing diet of fish and squid.