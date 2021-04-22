Discussion held on “A Community for All” resolution

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW)-- A community discussion took place Thursday evening

A presentation and townhall discussion was led by members of the Marathon County Diversity Affairs Commission.

The topic of the presentation was a resolution to declare Marathon County a community for all.

"The whole purpose of today's committee meeting is obviously to show that one we want to clarify any misunderstandings two hear back from the committee about their concerns also three hear back from community members who are from the marginalized community who have stories to share," said Yee Leng Xiong the chair of the commission.

Some in attendance didn't see a need for the resolution while others thought it was a good first step in the right direction.

The resolution can be read below.