Bucks start out strong, defeat 76ers 124-117

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 27 points and Khris Middleton had 24 as the Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Philadelphia 76ers 124-117 in a matchup of two of the Eastern Conference’s top teams. Bobby Portis added a season-high 23 points as the Bucks ended a five-game home losing streak. Milwaukee never trailed and led by as many as 21 to defeat Philadelphia for the fourth consecutive time. Joel Embiid scored 24 points for the Sixers. Shake Milton had 20 off the bench. The Bucks improved to 36-22 and hold the third seed in the East. The Sixers fell to 39-20 and into a tie with idle Brooklyn for the top spot.