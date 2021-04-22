Brittany Slaughter joined the News Nine team in February of 2021 after graduating from Liberty University in December with a degree in Journalism. You can watch her on the 5 and 6 shows on weeknights.

In college she was an editor and reporter for her school newspaper and served on the King’s Players Traveling Drama Ministry team. She also interned at The Hill in Washington D.C. where she learned street smarts and how to cover politics. Her love of journalism started with a passion for truth and she soon discovered a love of telling people’s stories. As a reporter she is dedicated to telling both sides of the story.

A Virginia native, she is enjoying exploring a new area and getting to know the community. The weather has been an adjustment but she is enjoying how each day brings something new. She is a Believer and enjoys reading Christian mystery novels in her spare time.

Brittany loves hearing from viewers so feel free to send her a message at bslaughter@waow.com or connect with her on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!