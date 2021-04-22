Boaters see lack in needed parts for repairs

MINOCQUA, Wis. (WAOW)-- The weather is getting warmer, the sun is out, that means boating season. A lack of parts, however, may spring a leak in your plans.

"One of the things the biking and boating industry both have in common is giving people a sense of peace," General Manager of BJ's Sports Shop Derek Milhousem said.

That piece, potentially has to wait a bit longer as boat parts are the latest victim of pandemic-related shortages and boaters across North-Central Wisconsin are feeling the pinch.

It started as a good thing with boat sales soaring amid the pandemic.

"Most manufacturers expected there to be at least a 50 percent decrease in business. Well, fortunately it went the other direction and it wound up being a 50 percent increase in business," Manager of Your Boat Club Dutch Deick said.

The market is starting to bounce back, it just needs time. Unfortunately, with a short winter season and warm temperatures fast approaching, it may mean some choppy water for boaters this year.

"My belief is we'll probably see this through next summer and I would believe hopefully next summer we'll catch up and get to a more normal supply chain," Deick said.

Parts are not only hard to find, but when they can be obtained, the price has gone up.

"It has in some cases left people in a situation where they've had to spend far more money than they would have," Deick said.

Boating was one of the few industries that made it through the pandemic easily when everything else was closed down.

"The demand has gone through the roof because it's something we can do that's safe," Deick said.

Despite that, if your boat is good to go and doesn't need much work, this summer should provide ample opportunity to get out on the water.

"Just connecting with the sounds of the water, nature, the wind rustling through the trees, the simplicity of life when you're out on the water like that," Milhousem said.

Deick said they are already booking out for the summer and look forward to a great time, part shortages or not.