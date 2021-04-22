Biden to restore California’s power to set pollution rules

DETROIT (AP) — The Transportation Department is moving to reverse former President Donald Trump’s bid to end California’s ability to set its own auto pollution standards. The department’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says it is proposing to withdraw a rule meant to stop states from setting their own greenhouse-gas and zero-emissions vehicle requirements. The change would allow California and 15 states that follow its standards to set their own rules. President Joe Biden has said he will seek one national standard, as was the case under former President Barack Obama. Trump’s 2019 decision to end California’s independence was challenged in court by the state and environmental groups. The public has about a month to comment on the measure.