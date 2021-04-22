Biden opening summit with ambitious new US climate pledge

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is prepared to open a global Earth Day summit with an ambitious pledge to cut at least in half the climate-wrecking coal and petroleum fumes that the U.S. pumps out. Biden hopes the commitment by the United States, along with similar ones from its allies, will spur China and other big polluters to move faster on cutting their own emissions. Biden is to tell dozens of world leaders at the virtual summit beginning Thursday that the U.S. will cut fossil fuel emissions by up to 52% by 2030. Biden’s administration has offered few details of how it intends to do that.