Barcelona maintains support of Super League despite backlash

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona president Joan Laporta has maintained his support for the Super League despite the quick exit of 10 of the 12 founding clubs in the breakaway competition. The Super League provoked a backlash by other clubs, fans and authorities around Europe after it was announced by a dozen top clubs in England, Spain and Italy on Sunday. It has since collapsed and is now officially backed only by Barcelona and Real Madrid. Laporta says the Super League “is absolutely necessary” and adds “the biggest clubs create the most financial resources and we must have our say in deciding how the earnings are shared.”