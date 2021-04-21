Wild Animals Getting Sick from Rat Poison

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WAOW) -- A warning from area wildlife experts Wednesday, after a baby owl died in Marshfield due to exposure to rat poison.

That's according to OnFocus News.

Experts say it can affect the whole food chain, from birds to coyotes, and even family pets. They say most poisons can cause internal bleeding, and most newer formulas don't have an antidote.

"We always prefer live traps, you can trap the animal and then relocate them to another area. Otherwise snap traps are safer," said Mark Naniot, Director of Rehabilitation at Wild Instincts.

Naniot says it's a good idea to take precautions to keep rodents out, such as patching up holes in your house.