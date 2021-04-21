The impact of the proposed state budget on Central Wisconsin

RHINELANDER, Wis, (WAOW) -- The clock is ticking on the next state budget.

Lawmakers who get the first say on what will be in it met in Rhinelander to talk with area residents, advocacy groups, and mayors to find out central Wisconsin's priorities.

"If we would adopt governor Evers' budget as is, we would go from that strong financial position, the deficit being eliminated to a deficit again at the end of the budget," said Howard Marklein, Co-Chair of the Joint Finance Committee.

With just over two months before the budget deadline, lawmakers weighed the good and the bad in the governor's budget proposal.

Central Wisconsin got its chance to weigh in.

Front and center on most people's mind, the COVID-19 pandemic, and a bigger investment into healthcare.

"When we're sitting in the COVID-19 pandemic, as people need care we need to make sure that there are nursing homes that are going to be here that are actually going to be able to help residents," said Justin Cieslewicz, Executive Director, Homme Inc. of Wisconsin.

Those advocating for public schools, many of which suffered from debates over mask requirements and lower enrollment rates, say Governor Tony Evers' budget proposal will help kids in the classroom.

"To restore its commitment to two-thirds funding which this budget does. To close the gaps for kids that are struggling, kids who are English language learners, kids who have special education needs, and students who are in poverty," said Heather DuBois Bourenane with Wisconsin Public Education Network.

In Central Wisconsin one thing mayors are looking at, is getting is a increase in shared revenue. Having it increase could have a trickle down effect to others areas.

"That would look like $81,000 for Wausau but it would help all of our towns, our county, other municipalities, it does help it helps us keep the lights on literally," said Wausau Mayor Katie Rosenberg.

Public testimony went on throughout the entire day.

For those that weren't able to have their voice heard today can still reach out to members of the committee.