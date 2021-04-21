Special Weather Statement issued April 21 at 7:48PM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI
A few scattered snow showers continue to be possible across
portions of northeastern and east-central Wisconsin. Snow showers
may reduce visibility to a couple miles at times . A few areas
have reported some light accumulation on surfaces, which may
create slick conditions on roadways this evening, especially on
bridges and overpasses.
Motorists should slow down and turn on their headlights if they
encounter any brief reductions in visibility due to the scattered
snow showers.