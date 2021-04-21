Special Weather Statement issued April 21 at 7:48PM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

A few scattered snow showers continue to be possible across

portions of northeastern and east-central Wisconsin. Snow showers

may reduce visibility to a couple miles at times . A few areas

have reported some light accumulation on surfaces, which may

create slick conditions on roadways this evening, especially on

bridges and overpasses.

Motorists should slow down and turn on their headlights if they

encounter any brief reductions in visibility due to the scattered

snow showers.