Special Weather Statement issued April 21 at 1:15PM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

Scattered snow showers are expected to continue across portions

of north-central, central, and east-central Wisconsin this afternoon.

The snow showers may be moderate to heavy at times, reducing

the visibility to one half mile or less, and could produce up to

a quick inch of snow.

At Rhinelander, a heavy snow shower shortly before 1 PM produced

seven tenths of an inch of snow in less than 20 minutes and dropped

visibilities to around a quarter of a mile or less for a short

period of time.

Accumulations up to an inch are possible in spots, especially on

grassy surfaces in the heavier snow showers. Locally higher amounts

are possible if snow showers train over the same area. Slippery

spots may be possible on road surfaces, especially bridges and

overpasses due to the high snowfall rates.

Motorists should slow down and turn on their headlights if they

encounter any brief reductions in visibility due to the scattered

snow showers.