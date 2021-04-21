Special Weather Statement issued April 21 at 1:15PM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

Special Weather Statement issued April 21 at 1:15PM CDT by NWS Green Bay WINew
Scattered snow showers are expected to continue across portions
of north-central, central, and east-central Wisconsin this afternoon.
The snow showers may be moderate to heavy at times, reducing
the visibility to one half mile or less, and could produce up to
a quick inch of snow.
At Rhinelander, a heavy snow shower shortly before 1 PM produced
seven tenths of an inch of snow in less than 20 minutes and dropped
visibilities to around a quarter of a mile or less for a short
period of time.
Accumulations up to an inch are possible in spots, especially on
grassy surfaces in the heavier snow showers. Locally higher amounts
are possible if snow showers train over the same area. Slippery
spots may be possible on road surfaces, especially bridges and
overpasses due to the high snowfall rates.
Motorists should slow down and turn on their headlights if they
encounter any brief reductions in visibility due to the scattered
snow showers.