San Antonio police fatally shoot suspect in backyard slaying

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Authorities say police in San Antonio fatally shot a man who had earlier killed a man working in a shed outside his home. Police Chief William McManus says 49-year-old Bobby Borrego was working in his backyard Tuesday night when another man showed up and shot him to death. The chief says Borrego’s wife opened fire on the shooter, but it was unclear if he was struck. McManus says the gunman then opened fire on arriving officers who returned fire, killing him. The police chief says no motive has been determined for Borrego’s shooting.