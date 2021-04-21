Skip to Content

Pelosi floats new proposal for bipartisan Jan. 6 commission

11:33 am National news from the Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is renewing her push for a bipartisan commission to investigate the Jan. 6 insurrection. Pelosi is floating a new proposal to Republicans that would evenly split the panel’s membership between the two parties. She first proposed a commission in February that would have had four Republicans and seven Democrats. A person familiar with the revised proposal says it would create a commission similar to the panel that studied the 9/11 terrorist attacks. The person was granted anonymity to discuss the text of the offer, which has not been publicly released. Republicans say they have yet to see the new proposal.

Associated Press

