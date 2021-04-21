Novel about Vietnam veteran wins $5,000 William Colby prize

NEW YORK (AP) — A novel about a Marine’s time in Vietnam and his struggles back home has won a $5,000 prize. Mark Treanor’s “A Quiet Cadence” is this year’s recipient of the William E. Colby Award for best debut book, fiction or nonfiction, military history, foreign policy or intelligence operations. Treanor was a Marine in Vietnam and has a long career in public service. Previous winners of the Colby award, named for the late CIA director, include James Bradley’s “Flags of Our Fathers,” Karl Marlantes’ “Matterhorn” and Adam Higginbotham’s “Midnight in Chernobyl.”