More typical spring weather coming soon

The unusually cool spell of weather we have just gone through with occasional snow and graupel showers is gradually moving away. Any leftover snow showers will end Wednesday evening. Get ready for more spring-like conditions!

However, as clouds decrease Wednesday night it will still be rather cold and frosty with lows in the mid to even low 20s in the area. Light northwest winds will become west toward morning. Thursday will bring quite a bit of sunshine with just scattered clouds popping up. It will turn breezy with gusty west winds. That wind will pull in warmer conditions with highs jumping to the upper 50s to possibly near 60.

Moist air will push into Wisconsin Friday bringing the clouds back along with a 30% chance of a few light rain showers here and there. Amounts would be under one-tenth of an inch. Lows should be in the mid to upper 30s with highs in the mid to upper 50s.

A cold front will move across Wisconsin Saturday. It will bring a good chance of light rain to northern Wisconsin from the late morning through early evening. There will be just a small chance of some light showers in the southern part of the News 9 area in the afternoon. It might be cool enough Saturday evening for some snowflakes to mix in for northern parts of the area. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s Saturday morning then top out near 53 in the Wausau area. It could stay in the 40s though far north-northwest where the rain starts earlier in the day.

Sunday should be partly or mostly cloudy with highs in the low to mid 50s. A warm front will approach later Sunday from the west. It will bring a slight chance of a few showers late Sunday in the northern part of the viewing area. Highs will range from the upper 40s far north to the mid 50s south.

Much warmer and more humid air will flow into Wisconsin early next week in advance of a low pressure system in the Plains. Monday should be partly sunny and breezy with highs in the low to mid 60s. Tuesday looks partly sunny and balmy with highs around 70. There is a slight chance of a shower during the day, but a higher chance of showers and thunderstorms moving in Tuesday night. The higher chance of showers and thunderstorms will stick around for next Wednesday with highs back in the mid to upper 60s. We could see a decent soaking from that system.

Have a good evening! Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, 2:25 p.m., 21-April 2021

*On this date in weather history:

1967 - Severe thunderstorms spawned 48 tornadoes in the Upper Midwest. Hardest hit was northern Illinois where sixteen tornadoes touched down during the afternoon and evening hours causing fifty million dollars damage. On that Friday afternoon tornadoes struck Belvidere IL, and the Chicago suburb of Oak Lawn, killing 57 persons. (David Ludlum)

1980 - The temperature at International Falls MN hit 90 degrees. (The National Weather Summary)