‘I have to get my kid out of there,’ area mom shares frightening treadmill accident

RIB MOUNTAIN, Wis. (WAOW) -- A Rib Mountain mom has the scare of a lifetime when her son became pinned underneath the family treadmill.

Former News 9 Anchor Cami Weinkauf's Peloton Tread has been a great substitute for trips to the gym. Ands her son knows to keep his distance when mommy is running.

This after an incident that happened back in February.

"A regular Tuesday night, and I wanted to get a run in," said Cami.

Her two boys were playing indoor soccer in the basement as she exercised.

When Cami's youngest, Roman, scored a goal he cheered on the 3-year-old.

"Unfortunately, drew his attention to me," added Cami.

In his excitement, Cami says he got too close to the front of her peloton treadmill.

"It caught him by the belly, and pulled him literally underneath my feet and crashed him into the wall behind me," said Cami.

Pinning him between a wall and the treadmill.

"My first thought was I have to get my kid out of there," said Cami.

In a state of shock, she attempted to get him to safety with the treadmill still running.

"I finally caught my bearings enough to unplug it... Within 30 seconds he sustained two pretty good sized burns on his neck and his lower hip," said Cami.

But she says the traumatic incident left more of a mark on her.

"He recovered quicker than I did," added Cami.

When it first happened, she didn't want to speak up, blaming herself.

"We teach our children to not play in the street, to hold our hands when we're in a parking lot, don't touch a hot stove. But I didn't follow the rules of wearing the safety key," said Cami.

And with Peloton making headlines for similar incidents, she hopes parents learn from what happened to her.

"Its not a toy. It's really easy to think, like, O' nothings going to happen. But I'm here to tell you in the blink of an eye it really can," said Cami.

But that's not stopping her from moving forward.

Cami says she will enjoy using her Peloton.