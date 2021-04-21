House votes to curb power of presidency on travel bans

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Democratic-led House has passed legislation to constrain a president’s power to limit entry to the U.S. The vote Wednesday was a response to former President Donald Trump’s travel ban covering five Muslim-majority countries. President Joe Biden in one of his first moves in office had reversed the restrictions the Trump administration put in place. But House Democrats said the law should be changed to stop future administrations from enacting similarly broad bans. It is unlikely that an evenly divided Senate will pass the measure, though it has backing from the White House.