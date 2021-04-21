Gov. Evers signs executive order on use of force policies

Wisconsin (WAOW) -- Governor Tony Evers has signed an executive order on use of force policies.

According to a release, the governor is directing state-managed law enforcement to review and update their use of force policies.

State-managed law enforcement includes Department of Natural Resources Division of Public Safety and Resource Protection, Wisconsin State Capitol Police and Wisconsin State Patrol.

“We’re getting to work here on the state level to make sure we’re leading by example and setting the bar in Wisconsin,” said Gov. Evers. “Wisconsinites across our state are demanding action and meaningful, systemic change—this is a critically important step, but it can't be the last.”