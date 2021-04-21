Floyd verdict sparks hope, inspiration for activists abroad

PARIS (AP) — The guilty verdict in the trial over George Floyd’s death was not just celebrated in America. It signaled hope for those seeking racial justice and fighting police brutality on the other side of the Atlantic and beyond, where Black Lives Matter has also become a rallying cry. The fight is far from over, activists in Britain, France and South Africa, said Wednesday. A Minneapolis jury found ex-police officer Derek Chauvin guilty on all counts of murder and manslaughter in the May death of Floyd. “The name of George Floyd today brings this hope,” said Assa Traore, a leading voice among those fighting alleged police brutality in France.