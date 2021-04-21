Envoy: China not discriminating against foreign journalists

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — A Chinese envoy says China continues to welcome foreign journalists and discriminates against none, contradicting an Australian reporter’s opinion that they were “barely tolerated.” The envoy was speaking at a panel discussion that included one the last journalists working for Australian media to flee China. Embassy deputy Wang Xining says Chinese authorities did not advise Smith to leave. He left in September after police demanded an interview and temporarily blocked his departure. Smith said there’s no room in China for any opinion that doesn’t match the ruling Communist Party’s. Many foreign journalists in China have been placed on short-term visas, making travel within the country difficult and China has also blocked already limited access to the BBC.