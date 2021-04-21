China’s Xi to participate in Biden’s climate summit

BEIJING (AP) — China’s government says President Xi Jinping will take part in President Joe Biden’s climate summit this week. The official Xinhua News Agency says Xi will participate in the online event by video link from Beijing and will “deliver an important speech.” China and the United States are the biggest emitters of climate-changing carbon pollution. Xi said in December that China’s emissions would fall by 65% from 2005 levels by 2030. The government has given no indication whether Xi might announce additional commitments at this week’s meeting.