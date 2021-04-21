California deputy charged with manslaughter in shooting

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A California deputy has been charged with manslaughter and assault in the fatal shooting of an unarmed Filipino man during a slow-moving car pursuit in 2018. Contra Costa Sheriff’s Deputy Andrew Hall was charged Wednesday with felony voluntary manslaughter and felony assault with a semi-automatic firearm. Hall shot 33-year-old Laudemar Arboleda nine times in November 2018. Graphic body camera footage released Wednesday shows Hall’s shooting of Tyrell Wilson, who was black, last month. An attorney for Hall said the DA’s office previously cleared him. The charges come after a former Minneapolis officer was convicted of killing George Floyd, whose 2020 death sparked national protests.