Businesses scramble for help as job openings go unfilled

NEW YORK (AP) — It looks like something to celebrate: small businesses posting “Help Wanted” signs as the economy edges toward normalcy. Instead, businesses are having trouble filling the jobs, which in turn hurts their ability to keep up with demand for their products or services. Owners say that some would-be workers are worried about catching COVID-19 or prefer to live off unemployment benefits that are significantly higher amid the pandemic. Child care is another issue _ parents aren’t able to work when they need to tend to or home-school their children. So, when owners schedule interviews, they have more no-shows than real prospects.