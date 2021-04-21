Burnes whiffs 10 in 6 innings, Brewers blank Padres 6-0

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Corbin Burnes struck out 10 in six spotless innings, extending his dominant start to the season, and the Milwaukee Brewers blanked the San Diego Padres 6-0. Burnes, a native of Bakersfield in Southern California, lowered his ERA to a miniscule 0.37. He gave up four hits and no walks. Milwaukee scored five runs in the third inning, batting around against starter Chris Paddack, who took the loss. Paddack lasted five innings, giving up five runs — four unearned — and five hits while striking out seven.