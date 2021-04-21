Australia’s “Bush” Had a Bad Year.

For parts of Austalia, it was severe drought, then record-breaking wildfires, and finally flooding. Through the summer of 2019 and winter of 2020 Australia’s east coast was hit by one extreme weather event after another. Getting nailed by all of these disasters was not just bad luck. It was like the "domino" effect.

2019 was Australia’s warmest and driest year on record. Average rainfall was 40% less than normal. The dry conditions led to months of severe wildfires, burning through an area the size of the UK, killing at least 33 people and destroying more than 3,000 homes. An estimated BILLION animals were affected.

“Black summer”, as it was known, was not the end. In early 2020 moderate levels of rainfall, which would not normally have caused a problem, resulted in flooding and polluted drinking water.

The worst flooding occurred in the most badly burned regions. Charred landscapes were more prone to surface runoff, soil erosion and hill-slope failures. I witnessed this in northern California. The burned-scarred areas had nothing to slow the runoff, kind of like a concrete city street. The mud-slides were awful.