Skip to Content

AP source: DOJ to announce Minneapolis police probe

Updated
Last updated today at 8:25 am
8:23 am Breaking NewsTop Stories
DOJ Department of Justice

WASHINGTON (AP) -- Attorney General Merrick Garland is expected to announce that the Justice Department is opening a sweeping investigation into policing practices in Minneapolis after the verdict George Floyd's death.

That's according to a person familiar with the matter who told The Associated Press on Wednesday.

The announcement comes a day after former officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty of murder and manslaughter in Floyd's death last May, setting off a wave of relief but also sadness across the country.

The Black man's death prompted months of mass protests against policing in the U.S.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content