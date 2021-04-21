Albania’s president harshly attacks PM ahead of Sunday polls

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Albania’s president has waded deep into the country’s parliamentary election campaign, accusing the left-wing government of running a “kleptocratic regime” and bungling its pandemic response. In an interview with The Associated Press Wednesday, Ilir Meta also said he would step down if Prime Minister Edi Rama’s Socialists — who are leading the main opposition conservatives in opinion polls — win Sunday’s vote. Meta’s post is largely largely ceremonial, with some powers over matters concerning the judiciary and the armed forces. His role is also generally understood to be apolitical and the president is meant to be a symbol of the country’s unity. But he has often clashed with Rama’s government.