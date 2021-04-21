After Floyd, Congress ready to plunge into policing laws

WASHINGTON (AP) — Congress is ready to try again to change the nation’s policing laws, bolstered by new momentum. Lawmakers are heeding President Joe Biden’s admonition that the guilty verdict in George Floyd’s death is “not enough” for a nation confronting a legacy of police violence. Legislation had stalled on Capitol Hill, but lawmakers said Wednesday it is now closer than ever to consensus. This, a day after a Minneapolis jury found former officer Derek Chauvin guilty of murder and manslaughter in Floyd’s death. But passage of any bill remains uncertain. The revived effort comes at a pivotal moment as many Americans are demanding more action to end police violence.