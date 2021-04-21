2021 Astronomical Events

As the temperatures continue to rise, many are looking for things to do outdoors. Fortunately for skywatchers, there is plenty in store for the rest of 2021 including meteor showers, super moons, and solar/lunar eclipses.

1. Lyrid Meteor Shower - Peeks overnight April 21-22

The Lyrid Meteor Shower is one of the least active meteor showers but still emits around 15-20 meteors per hour. Fortunately, clearing skies tonight will make for near-perfect viewing if you don't mind the chilly temperatures. To see them yourself, you will want to be as far away from any light pollution as possible during the overnight hours. Furthermore, since the moon will be less than a week from full, the optimal time to view to get the very least light obstruction will be between the hours of 4-5 AM April 22nd.

2. Pink Moon Super moon - April 26th-April 27th

Unfortunately despite the name, the pink moon super moon will not be colored pink but rather the herb named 'moss pink' which blooms during the spring. The pink full moon will also be a super moon, which means it will appear slightly larger and more vibrant than a micro moon. Super moons make up 1/3 of all full moons, the other 2/3rds are split by normal moons and micro moons. Super moons occur when the full moon cycle lines up with the timing of a close-to-earth orbit.

3. Total Lunar Eclipse - May 26th 2021

One of the most sought-after astronomical events this year will be the Total Lunar Eclipse at the end of May. Unfortunately, Wisconsin will be too easterly in the United States to view completely, but a partial phase may be visible. Regardless, a slight color change may be visible despite only viewed as a partial phase. This type of eclipse is also known as a 'blood moon' due to the red/orange discoloration the moon will take on in the total eclipse stage. To see the total eclipse phase you would need to be on the western US coast. The timing in north-central Wisconsin would be between 3-5 AM on May 26th

4. 'Ring of Fire' Solar Eclipse - June 10th 2021

This special eclipse will also only be partially viewable in Wisconsin but will still be quite the special. The last partially viewable solar eclipse in the United States was back in 2017. The reason this solar eclipse will be so spectacular for viewers will be due to the size of the moon. Opposite of a super moon, the moon will be a bit smaller (micro moon) and thus cover less of the sun when aligned with the earth. Therefore more sunlight will appear around the edges of the moon and appear as a 'ring of fire'.

5. Perseid Meteor Shower - Overnight August 12-13

The Perseid meteor shower is one of the most notorious meteor showers as it is also one of the strongest. at its peak, near 60 meteors can be viewed per hour! The meteors from these showers also tend to be brighter and more vibrant. The best time frame and area to view is the same as the Lyrid meteor shower.

6. Unique Blue Moon - August 22nd

Blue moons are special in their own right, hence the phrase "once in a blue moon" but this year will be extra special with the appearance of Jupiter and Saturn alongside it. Naturally, the full moon will be visible to the naked eye, however, spotting the two planets may be a bit tricky. While not too small to be perceived, the best view of Jupiter and Saturn will be with a telescope. You can find the trio to the southeast just after sunset.

7. Partial Lunar Eclipse - November 19th 2021

There will be yet another lunar eclipse this year but much later in the season in November. This eclipse will not become a total eclipse anywhere on earth but will appear as a partial eclipse for much of North America. Similar to the total eclipse, the best time to view will be the early morning hours of the 19th.

8. Geminids Meteor Shower - December 13-14th 2021

The Geminids meteor shower will be the final noteworthy astronomical event of 2021. Similar to the Perseid meteor shower, the Geminids are strong and capable of producing 60-80 meteors per hour! Many regard this as the best meteor shower, yet the Perseid usually is favored due to the brighter appearance of the meteors. Additionally, viewing this shower may be a little more uncomfortable as the average low temperature at this point of the year in north-central Wisconsin is 12 degrees.

If you witness any of these specatacular events, be sure to send pictures and videos to either news@waow.com.