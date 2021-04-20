US Sikh community traumatized by yet another mass shooting

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Members of the Sikh community are feeling a collective trauma over the mass shooting in Indianapolis that killed eight people, including four Sikhs, and say more needs to be done to combat the bigotry, bias and violence they have suffered for decades in America. Amid intense pain, they’re channeling their grief into demands for gun reform and tougher hate crime statutes, and calls for outsiders to educate themselves about their Sikh neighbors. In the words of one leader: “We are time and time again disproportionately facing senseless and often very targeted attacks.”