UPDATE: Suspect located in Waupaca County attempted kidnapping

Waupaca County, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Waupaca County Sheriff's Office says it has located and identified the suspect and vehicle involved in an attempted kidnapping in the Township of Larrabee.

It happened on April 18 around 5 p.m. A 27 year old female was walking with her one year old son when a man ordered them to get into his vehicle.

The woman refused to get into the man's car and was able to get back into her home.

The incident is still under investigation, but the Sheriff's Office says there is no danger to the public at this time.