Two injured in Army helicopter training crash in Alabama

NEW BROCTON, Ala. (AP) — Two people were injured when an Army helicopter crashed in south Alabama during a training exercise. Fort Rucker officials said in a news release that an aviation mishap happened Tuesday morning. It involved a UH-72 Lakota helicopter. The two-person crew on board were conducting flight training. The incident occurred at Ft. Rucker’s Brown Stagefield heliport near New Brockton. The two people on board were evacuated for medical treatment. No fatalities were reported. Officials at Fort Rucker did not immediately release information about a potential cause of the accident.