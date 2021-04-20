State seeing decreased vaccination rates

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- In the beginning of April, Wisconsin saw it's highest amount of vaccines administered in 2021 with over 440,000.

Now the numbers are showing that vaccines into arms.

With one big factor, demand.

"So now we're getting to the point where our supply is steady and we're still seeing people come in and get their vaccine and we don't quite have the demand as we did a couple months ago," said Judy Burrows, Public Information Officer with the Marathon County Health Department.

Health officials do say that the Johnson and Johnson vaccine being put on pause may cause vaccine dose numbers to decrease slightly, but it isn't a main factor.

In Clark County they administered 982 doses last week. As of Tuesday, they've administered 36.

"There were only certain individuals who were eligible to get the vaccine where as now essentially everybody that meets the age criteria can get the vaccine. I think we're just getting to the point that the folks that want the vaccine have gotten it," said Kelsey Wussow, Lead Public Health Nurse at the Clark County Health Department.

Officials also say that numbers on a county level are decreasing due to more options.

"There weren't as many other vaccinators available to serve the residents of Clark county and as we've gone through since January up to now. There are quite a few more other options for people to use. That maybe playing into the reduce demanded for the health departments drive-thru clinic as people are accessing the vaccine from other sources," said John Ross, Emergency Management Coordinator with the Clark County Health Department.

While the demand looks to become lower than the supply, officials are hoping that Wisconsin can reach herd immunity.

According to the Department of Health Services website, the state is just over 40 percent of the population having received at least one dose.

For those looking to schedule a vaccine appointment, visit vaccinate.wi.gov.