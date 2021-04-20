Some warming by Thursday

The unusually cool weather we have been dealing with will stick around for one more day before moderation moves in Thursday.

There could be some scattered flurries Tuesday evening, then partial clearing may take place. Lows should dip to the mid to low 20s across the region with light winds. Wednesday should be partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. A few brief snow and graupel showers could pop up especially in the late morning and afternoon. Highs will only reach the low to mid 40s with northwest winds around 10 mph.

Thursday will bring quite a bit of sunshine. It will turn breezy with gusty west winds. That wind will pull in warmer conditions with highs jumping to the upper 50s.

Moist air will push into Wisconsin Friday bringing the clouds back along with a 20% chance of a few very light rain showers in the afternoon. Lows should be in the mid to upper 30s with highs in the upper 50s. A cold front is projected to slide through our area Saturday. We could have some occasional light rain through the afternoon. Amounts are expected to stay minor, like 0.10” or less, although far northern Wisconsin could get a bit more. In addition, if enough cold air moves in, light snow may mix with the rain in the Northwoods in the morning. Highs for Saturday may stay in the 40s in the northwest part of the viewing area to the low to mid 50s in the southeast.

Sunday should be partly sunny with highs in the mid 50s. However, the next weather system is expected to move in from the west Sunday night and Monday. This could provide scattered showers. In fact, a few thunderstorms are possible not only Monday, but perhaps even into the middle of next week. It will be warmer next week with highs in the low 60s Monday and mid to upper 60s Tuesday. That will definitely feel good, won’t it!

Have a nice evening! Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, 2:20 p.m., 20-April 2021

*On this date in weather history:

1990 - A fast moving Pacific storm produced heavy snow in the central mountains and the Upper Arkansas Valley of Colorado, with a foot of snow reported at Leadville. Thunderstorms in the south central U.S. produced wind gusts to 76 mph at Tulsa OK, and heavy rain which caused flooding of Cat Claw Creek in the Abilene TX area. Lightning struck the building housing a fish farm in Scott AR killing 10,000 pounds of fish. Many of the fish died from the heat of the fire. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)

2006 - Up to five feet of snow falls in the Dakotas. I-94 and other highways were closed, power was out for thousands and caused at least four deaths.