Senior Sendoff: Carsen Colasacco – D.C. Everest

For this Senior Sendoff we're headed to the baseball diamond out at D.C. Everest to honor Carsen Colasacco.

Carsen is a pitcher and First basemen for the Evergreens, however due to an injury his sophomore season and COVID cancellations in his junior year he hasn't seen the field in two years.

So to say he is happy to be back on the diamond for his senior year would be an understatement.

In addition to baseball, Carsen also enjoys fishing, golfing and spending time with friends.

After graduation Carsen will focus on continuing his education at Uw-Eau Claire in the fall.

So welcome back and good luck this season Carsen!