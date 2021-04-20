UK toughens its carbon target before Biden climate summit

LONDON (AP) — The U.K. government has pledged to reduce carbon emissions by three-quarters of their 1990 levels by 2035. The more ambitious climate target was announced ahead of a virtual climate summit U.S. President Joe Biden plans to host on Thursday. The new carbon-cutting goal includes for the first time Britain’s share of emissions from international aviation and shipping, as well as the emissions produced in the country. The government says the plan will put the U.K. on course to meet its target of reaching net zero carbon emissions by 2050. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Tuesday that he hoped other world leaders would “follow our lead and match our ambition.”