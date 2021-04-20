Police: 1 killed, 2 wounded in shooting at NY grocery store

WEST HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (AP) — Police say a gunman shot three workers inside a manager’s office at a Long Island grocery store Tuesday, killing one of them. Police said a manhunt was underway for the gunman, who had also worked at the store. The shooting happened inside an office upstairs from the shopping floor. The name of the victims have not been made public. The man who was killed was a 49-year-old store employee. The two wounded were hospitalized and were conscious and alert.