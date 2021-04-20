Pandemic puts tulips, bluebells, cherry blossoms in hiding

HALLE, Belgium (AP) — There is no stopping flowers when they bloom, blossoms when they burst. Unfortunately, there is stopping people to enjoy them these days. From Japan’s cherry blossom trees, to the endless Keukenhof tulip fields in the Netherlands, to the riot of purple bluebells in the Hallerbos south of Brussels, everything looks its best this spring when visiting conditions are at its worst. The second year in a row efforts are being made to keep people away from the joys of nature.